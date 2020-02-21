-
-
Zach Murray shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
-
February 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 21, 2020
Zach Murray hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Murray finished his round tied for 14th at 2 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Thomas and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
After a 319 yard drive on the 316-yard par-4 first, Murray chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Murray to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 186-yard par-3 third, Murray missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Murray to 1 under for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 fifth, Murray had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to even for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 15th, Murray had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Murray to 1 under for the round.
At the 172-yard par-3 17th, Murray hit a tee shot 144 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Murray to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.