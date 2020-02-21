In his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Abraham Ancer hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Ancer finished his day tied for 19th at 2 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 9 under.

At the 186-yard par-3 third, Ancer hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Ancer his second shot was a drop and his approach went 108 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Ancer's 210 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 10th hole, Ancer had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 13th, Ancer hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ancer at even for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 15th, Ancer chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Ancer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 172-yard par-3 17th green, Ancer suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ancer at 1 under for the round.