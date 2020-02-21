  • Abraham Ancer shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

  • In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico, Abraham Ancer sinks a 22-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Abraham Ancer drains long birdie putt at WGC-Mexico

    In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico, Abraham Ancer sinks a 22-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 16th hole.