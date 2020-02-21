Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 42nd at 2 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 9 under.

Bezuidenhout hit his tee shot 264 yards to the fairway bunker on the 316-yard par-4 first. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 625-yard par-5 sixth hole, Bezuidenhout hit an approach shot from 118 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

On the 525-yard par-4 eighth, Bezuidenhout had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 ninth hole, Bezuidenhout had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to even for the round.

Bezuidenhout tee shot went 205 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th, Bezuidenhout had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bezuidenhout to even-par for the round.

Bezuidenhout got a bogey on the 388-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.