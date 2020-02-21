In his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Matthew Fitzpatrick hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his round tied for 28th at even par; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Thomas and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

At the 450-yard par-4 10th, Fitzpatrick got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 632-yard par-5 11th, Fitzpatrick chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Fitzpatrick's 81 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 225-yard par-3 green 13th, Fitzpatrick suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th, Fitzpatrick had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 388-yard par-4 18th hole, Fitzpatrick had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

On the 316-yard par-4 first hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Fitzpatrick's his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Fitzpatrick's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.

Fitzpatrick got a bogey on the 525-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 ninth, Fitzpatrick had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.