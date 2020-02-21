  • Erik van Rooyen putts himself to a 9-under 62 in second round of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

  • In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico, Erik van Rooyen lands his 69-yard third 9 feet from the cup at the par-4 12th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Erik van Rooyen's uses nice third to set up birdie at WGC-Mexico

