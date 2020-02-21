In his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Erik van Rooyen hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Van Rooyen finished his round in 2nd at 10 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 316-yard par-4 first hole, Erik van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Erik van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.

After a 353 yard drive on the 387-yard par-4 second, van Rooyen chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 625-yard par-5 sixth hole, van Rooyen hit an approach shot from 107 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 382-yard par-4 ninth hole, van Rooyen chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, van Rooyen's 87 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 5 under for the round.

On the 632-yard par-5 11th hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved van Rooyen to 6 under for the round.

After a 354 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 12th, van Rooyen chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved van Rooyen to 7 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th, van Rooyen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved van Rooyen to 8 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 388-yard par-4 18th hole, van Rooyen had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 9 under for the round.