Corey Conners rebounds from poor front in second round of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Corey Conners uses nice approach to set up birdie at WGC-MexicoIn the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico, Corey Conners lands his 180-yard approach 6 feet from the cup at the par-4 8th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Corey Conners hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Conners finished his round in 10th at 4 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, and Patrick Reed are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
Corey Conners got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Corey Conners to 1 over for the round.
On the 316-yard par-4 first Conners hit his tee shot 308 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Conners to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Conners's 182 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
