Sungjae Im shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 21, 2020
Highlights
Sungjae Im holes bunker shot for birdie at WGC-MexicoIn the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Sungjae Im holes out from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-3 7th hole.
In his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Sungjae Im hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 22nd at 1 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 9 under.
Im had a 351-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 387-yard par-4 second. This moved Im to 1 over for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 fifth hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
Im got a bogey on the 525-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to even-par for the round.
On the 225-yard par-3 13th, Im hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Im at 1 over for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Im to even for the round.
At the 403-yard par-4 16th, Im got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Im to 1 over for the round.
