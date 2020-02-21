  • Sungjae Im shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Sungjae Im holes out from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-3 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Sungjae Im holes bunker shot for birdie at WGC-Mexico

    In the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Sungjae Im holes out from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-3 7th hole.