In his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Lucas Herbert hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Herbert finished his round tied for 50th at 3 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Thomas and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

Lucas Herbert got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lucas Herbert to 1 over for the round.

Herbert had a 375-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 497-yard par-4 14th. This moved Herbert to 2 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th, Herbert had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Herbert to 1 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 316-yard par-4 first, Herbert chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Herbert to even-par for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 second hole, Herbert reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herbert to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Herbert's 112 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herbert to 2 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Herbert's his second shot went 27 yards to the fringe and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.