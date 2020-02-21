Zander Lombard hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lombard finished his round tied for 24th at 1 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 625-yard par-5 sixth hole, Lombard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lombard to 1 under for the round.

After a 237 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 ninth, Lombard chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lombard to even for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 10th, Lombard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lombard to 1 over for the round.

After a 382 yard drive on the 632-yard par-5 11th, Lombard chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lombard to even-par for the round.

Lombard tee shot went 192 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lombard to 1 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th, Lombard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 33-foot putt for eagle. This put Lombard at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 388-yard par-4 18th hole, Lombard had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lombard to 3 under for the round.