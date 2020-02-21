  • Zander Lombard shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

  • In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico, Zander Lombard rolls in a 33-foot putt to make eagle at the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Zander Lombard drains lengthy eagle putt at WGC-Mexico

    In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico, Zander Lombard rolls in a 33-foot putt to make eagle at the par-5 15th hole.