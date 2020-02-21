In his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Cameron Smith hit 3 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smith finished his round tied for 55th at 4 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, and Patrick Reed are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a 357 yard drive on the 632-yard par-5 11th, Cameron Smith chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cameron Smith to 1 under for the round.

Smith got a bogey on the 497-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Smith to even-par for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 15th, Smith chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Smith to even for the round.

On the 316-yard par-4 first hole, Smith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Smith's his second shot went 3 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Smith had a 367-yard drive to the right intermediate rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 506-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Smith to 1 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Smith's his second shot went 12 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Smith got a bogey on the 525-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 3 over for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 ninth hole, Smith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 2 over for the round.