Lanto Griffin shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 21, 2020
Lanto Griffin hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 22nd at 1 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 575-yard par-5 15th, Griffin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.
On the 387-yard par-4 second hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 186-yard par-3 third, Griffin missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Griffin to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 fifth hole, Griffin had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.
On the 525-yard par-4 eighth, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 2 under for the round.
