Matthias Schwab hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Schwab finished his round tied for 10th at 3 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a 325 yard drive on the 387-yard par-4 second, Matthias Schwab chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Matthias Schwab to 1 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 fifth, Schwab had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to 2 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 sixth hole, Schwab reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 10th hole, Schwab had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwab to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 632-yard par-5 11th hole, Schwab hit an approach shot from 78 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Schwab's 74 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Schwab to 2 under for the round.

Schwab got a bogey on the 497-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, Schwab reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 388-yard par-4 18th hole, Schwab had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwab to 3 under for the round.