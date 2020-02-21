-
Tyrrell Hatton putts well in round two of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tyrrell Hatton chips in for birdie at WGC-MexicoIn the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico, Tyrrell Hatton chips in from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-5 6th hole.
Tyrrell Hatton hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hatton finished his round tied for 7th at 5 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the 632-yard par-5 11th hole, Tyrrell Hatton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Tyrrell Hatton to 1 under for the round.
After a 363 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 15th, Hatton chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.
On the 316-yard par-4 first Hatton hit his tee shot 315 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.
On the 525-yard par-4 eighth, Hatton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 3 under for the round.
