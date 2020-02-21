In his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Patrick Reed hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Reed finished his day tied for 2nd at 10 under with Erik van Rooyen; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 9 under.

At the 186-yard par-3 third, Reed hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-4 fourth hole, Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Reed's 173 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Reed to 3 under for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 sixth hole, Reed reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Reed to 4 under for the round.

Reed got a bogey on the 525-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 3 under for the round.

Reed hit his drive 356 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 632-yard par-5 11th. This moved Reed to 4 under for the round.

After a 360 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 12th, Reed chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 497-yard par-4 14th hole, Reed had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to 6 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th, Reed had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reed to 7 under for the round.

At the 172-yard par-3 17th, Reed hit a tee shot 142 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 8 under for the round.