Jordan Spieth hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Spieth finished his round tied for 63rd at 5 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 450-yard par-4 10th, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Spieth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to even for the round.

Spieth got a bogey on the 497-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Spieth to 1 over for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 18th, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 2 over for the round.

On the 316-yard par-4 first hole, Spieth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 over for the round.

After a 354 yard drive on the 387-yard par-4 second, Spieth chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Spieth's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

Spieth got a double bogey on the 525-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Spieth to 1 over for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 ninth, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 2 over for the round.