Byeong Hun An hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. An finished his round tied for 43rd at 2 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, An had a 76 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 316-yard par-4 first, An chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved An to 2 under for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 second hole, An reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 186-yard par-3 third green, An suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put An at 2 under for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 sixth hole, An reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 3 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, An's his second shot went 8 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.