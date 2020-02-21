  • Carlos Ortiz shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

  • In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico, Carlos Ortiz chips in from just short of the green to make eagle at the par-5 2nd hole.
    Highlights

    Carlos Ortiz chips in for eagle at WGC-Mexico

