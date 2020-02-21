-
Carlos Ortiz shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Carlos Ortiz chips in for eagle at WGC-MexicoIn the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico, Carlos Ortiz chips in from just short of the green to make eagle at the par-5 2nd hole.
In his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Carlos Ortiz hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Ortiz finished his round tied for 38th at 1 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the 632-yard par-5 11th, Ortiz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
At the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Ortiz reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Ortiz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 second hole, Ortiz chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Ortiz's 196 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 3 under for the round.
