In his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Justin Thomas hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his round tied for 3rd at 9 under with Hideki Matsuyama; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; and Erik van Rooyen is in 2nd at 10 under.

After a 342 yard drive on the 632-yard par-5 11th, Thomas chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

After a 347 yard drive on the 497-yard par-4 14th, Thomas chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thomas to even-par for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, Thomas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

At the 172-yard par-3 17th, Thomas hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 18th hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.

Thomas got a bogey on the 506-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to 5 under for the round.