  • Justin Thomas shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

  • In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico, Justin Thomas reaches the green within 305-yard tee shot, landing his ball 35 feet from the cup at the par-4 1st hole. He would make the putt for eagle.
    Highlights

    Justin Thomas drives green to set up eagle at WGC-Mexico

