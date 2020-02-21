-
Shane Lowry comes back from a rocky start in round two of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Shane Lowry hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Lowry finished his round tied for 24th at 1 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
At the 403-yard par-4 16th, Shane Lowry got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Shane Lowry to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lowry had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to even for the round.
On the par-5 sixth, Lowry's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.
