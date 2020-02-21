Hideki Matsuyama hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his round tied for 3rd at 9 under with Justin Thomas; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; and Erik van Rooyen is in 2nd at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 10th hole, Matsuyama had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

After a 346 yard drive on the 632-yard par-5 11th, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th, Matsuyama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 316-yard par-4 first, Matsuyama chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 5 under for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 second Matsuyama hit his tee shot 380 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 6 under for the round.

At the 186-yard par-3 third, Matsuyama hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Matsuyama to 7 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 fifth hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 8 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Matsuyama hit his 112 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 9 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Matsuyama's tee shot went 228 yards to the fringe and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 8 under for the round.

On the 525-yard par-4 eighth, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 7 under for the round.