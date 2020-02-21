In his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Shugo Imahira hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Imahira finished his round tied for 43rd at 2 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a 307 yard drive on the 506-yard par-4 fourth, Shugo Imahira chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Shugo Imahira to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 ninth hole, Imahira chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Imahira at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Imahira's 93 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Imahira to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Imahira had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Imahira to 3 under for the round.

Imahira got a bogey on the 497-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Imahira to 2 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Imahira had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Imahira to 1 under for the round.