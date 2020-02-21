-
Jorge Campillo shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Jorge Campillo hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Campillo finished his day tied for 67th at 9 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 450-yard par-4 10th, Campillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Campillo to 1 over for the round.
Campillo got a bogey on the 497-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Campillo to 2 over for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Campillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Campillo to 3 over for the round.
Campillo got a bogey on the 388-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Campillo to 4 over for the round.
On the 316-yard par-4 first hole, Campillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Campillo to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 fifth hole, Campillo had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Campillo to 2 over for the round.
