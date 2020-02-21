In his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Danny Willett hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Willett finished his round tied for 21st at 1 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a 296 yard drive on the 316-yard par-4 first, Willett chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 second hole, Willett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 2 under for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 fifth, Willett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.

Willett had a 366-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 10th. This moved Willett to even-par for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th, Willett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Willett's 136 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 388-yard par-4 18th hole, Willett had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Willett to 3 under for the round.