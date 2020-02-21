-
Gary Woodland shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Gary Woodland uses nice second to set up birdie at WGC-MexicoIn the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico, Gary Woodland lands his 232-yard second shot 12 feet from the cup at the par-5 2nd hole. He would two-putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Gary Woodland hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Woodland finished his day tied for 11th at 3 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 316-yard par-4 first hole, Woodland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 sixth, Woodland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 58-foot putt for birdie. This put Woodland at 2 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Woodland's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
Woodland hit his drive 350 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 632-yard par-5 11th. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, Woodland hit an approach shot from 228 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.
Woodland got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Woodland to 2 under for the round.
