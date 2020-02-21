-
-
Jason Kokrak putts well in round two of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
-
February 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 21, 2020
Jason Kokrak hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kokrak finished his round tied for 38th at 1 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the 316-yard par-4 first hole, Jason Kokrak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jason Kokrak to 1 under for the round.
On the 387-yard par-4 second hole, Kokrak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.
On the 506-yard par-4 fourth, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 525-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kokrak had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.