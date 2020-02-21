In his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Brendon Todd hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 36th at 1 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, Todd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

At the 388-yard par-4 18th, Todd got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the 316-yard par-4 first Todd hit his tee shot 319 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Todd hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Todd to 2 under for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 fifth, Todd got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Todd's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 525-yard par-4 eighth, Todd got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 ninth hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to even for the round.