Dustin Johnson shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Dustin Johnson's bunker play leads to birdie at WGC-MexicoIn the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico, Dustin Johnson gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-5 15th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Dustin Johnson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 60th at 5 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 fifth hole, Johnson had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 10th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to even for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 172-yard par-3 17th, Johnson missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Johnson to 1 under for the round.
Johnson got a bogey on the 388-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Johnson to even-par for the round.
