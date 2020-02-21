Tommy Fleetwood hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his day tied for 11th at 3 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 316-yard par-4 first Fleetwood hit his tee shot 313 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 445-yard par-4 fifth hole, Fleetwood had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Fleetwood's 187 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 3 under for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 10th, Fleetwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.

On the 632-yard par-5 11th, Fleetwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

Fleetwood had a 368-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th. This moved Fleetwood to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 497-yard par-4 14th hole, Fleetwood had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.