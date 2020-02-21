-
Ryo Ishikawa shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 21, 2020
Ryo Ishikawa rolls in from 41 feet for birdie at WGC-MexicoIn the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico, Ryo Ishikawa sinks a 41-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 17th hole.
In his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Ryo Ishikawa hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Ishikawa finished his round tied for 70th at 10 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
Ishikawa got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Ishikawa to 1 over for the round.
At the 186-yard par-3 third, Ishikawa got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 5 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Ishikawa to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Ishikawa's 146 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ishikawa to 2 over for the round.
Ishikawa hit his tee at the green on the 235-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 41-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Ishikawa to 1 over for the round.
