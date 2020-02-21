-
Benjamin Hebert shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Benjamin Hebert hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hebert finished his round tied for 34th at 1 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Thomas and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the 382-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hebert reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hebert to 1 under for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 497-yard par-4 14th, Hebert chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hebert to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Hebert chipped in his fourth from 9 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Hebert at 1 under for the round.
At the 172-yard par-3 17th, Hebert hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hebert to 2 under for the round.
At the 388-yard par-4 18th, Hebert got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hebert to 1 under for the round.
