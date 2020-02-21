In his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Branden Grace hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Grace finished his day tied for 28th at even par; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 9 under.

At the 225-yard par-3 13th, Grace hit a tee shot 221 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.

At the 388-yard par-4 18th, Grace got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Grace to even-par for the round.

On the 316-yard par-4 first hole, Grace reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.

Grace got a bogey on the 506-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to even for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 fifth hole, Grace reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 625-yard par-5 sixth hole, Grace hit an approach shot from 136 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Grace's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 525-yard par-4 eighth, Grace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to even-par for the round.