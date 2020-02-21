Ryan Fox hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Fox finished his round tied for 20th at 2 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

At the 506-yard par-4 fourth, Fox reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Fox at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 fifth hole, Fox had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fox to 3 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Fox's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 106 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 ninth, Fox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fox to even for the round.

Fox hit his drive 367 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 632-yard par-5 11th. This moved Fox to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, Fox reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fox to 4 under for the round.

At the 388-yard par-4 18th, Fox got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Fox to 3 under for the round.