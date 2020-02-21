Michael Lorenzo-Vera hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Lorenzo-Vera finished his round tied for 65th at 7 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a 300 yard drive on the 316-yard par-4 first, Lorenzo-Vera chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lorenzo-Vera to 1 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Lorenzo-Vera's tee shot went 173 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 17 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, Lorenzo-Vera chipped in his fourth shot from 9 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Lorenzo-Vera to 2 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Lorenzo-Vera's tee shot went 250 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 525-yard par-4 eighth, Lorenzo-Vera had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lorenzo-Vera to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lorenzo-Vera had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lorenzo-Vera to even for the round.

At the 450-yard par-4 10th, Lorenzo-Vera got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lorenzo-Vera to 1 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 13th, Lorenzo-Vera's tee shot went 226 yards to the right rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Lorenzo-Vera had a 358-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 497-yard par-4 14th. This moved Lorenzo-Vera to 3 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, Lorenzo-Vera reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lorenzo-Vera to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 172-yard par-3 17th, Lorenzo-Vera missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Lorenzo-Vera to 2 over for the round.