Pablo Larrazabal shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 21, 2020
Pablo Larrazabal hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Larrazabal finished his day tied for 50th at 3 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 9 under.
At the 406-yard par-4 12th, Larrazabal got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Larrazabal to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 225-yard par-3 13th green, Larrazabal suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Larrazabal at 3 over for the round.
On the 497-yard par-4 14th, Larrazabal had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Larrazabal to 4 over for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, Larrazabal reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Larrazabal to 3 over for the round.
On the 316-yard par-4 first Larrazabal hit his tee shot 305 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Larrazabal to 2 over for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 fifth hole, Larrazabal reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Larrazabal to 3 over for the round.
