Kevin Kisner shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kevin Kisner chips in for birdie at WGC-MexicoIn the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico, Kevin Kisner chips in from just off the green to make birdie at the par-5 6th hole.
Kevin Kisner hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Kisner finished his round tied for 30th at even par; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, and Patrick Reed are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 445-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kisner had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 sixth, Kisner chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.
On the 225-yard par-3 13th, Kisner's tee shot went 214 yards to the fringe and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Kisner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Kisner's 123 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.
