In his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Bernd Wiesberger hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Wiesberger finished his round tied for 55th at 4 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Thomas and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

Wiesberger got a double bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Wiesberger to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Wiesberger's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wiesberger to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Wiesberger's 159 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Wiesberger to 2 over for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 second, Wiesberger had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Wiesberger to 6 over for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Wiesberger hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wiesberger at 7 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 fifth hole, Wiesberger had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wiesberger to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Wiesberger hit his 119 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Wiesberger to 5 over for the round.

Wiesberger missed the green on his first shot on the 235-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 24 yards for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wiesberger to 4 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 382-yard par-4 ninth, Wiesberger went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Wiesberger to 5 over for the round.