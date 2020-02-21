Billy Horschel hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Horschel finished his round tied for 11th at 3 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, and Patrick Reed are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Horschel's tee shot went 152 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 ninth, Horschel chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Horschel to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Horschel hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 11th. This moved Horschel to 1 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th, Horschel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Horschel to even for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Horschel to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 388-yard par-4 18th hole, Horschel had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to even-par for the round.