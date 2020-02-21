  • Webb Simpson shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

  • In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico, Webb Simpson lands his 131-yard approach 4 feet from the cup at the par-4 2nd hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Webb Simpson's approach to 4 feet leads to birdie at WGC-Mexico

