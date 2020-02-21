In his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Webb Simpson hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Simpson finished his round tied for 50th at 3 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

At the par-5 second, Simpson chipped in his fifth from 5 yards, carding a par. This kept Simpson at even-par for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 12th, Simpson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 15th, Simpson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to even for the round.

On the par-4 second, Simpson's 132 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Simpson's tee shot went 170 yards to the fringe and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Simpson got a bogey on the 525-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 1 over for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 ninth, Simpson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Simpson to 2 over for the round.