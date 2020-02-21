-
Webb Simpson shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 21, 2020
Highlights
Webb Simpson's approach to 4 feet leads to birdie at WGC-MexicoIn the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico, Webb Simpson lands his 131-yard approach 4 feet from the cup at the par-4 2nd hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Webb Simpson hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Simpson finished his round tied for 50th at 3 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
At the par-5 second, Simpson chipped in his fifth from 5 yards, carding a par. This kept Simpson at even-par for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 12th, Simpson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.
After a 323 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 15th, Simpson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to even for the round.
On the par-4 second, Simpson's 132 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Simpson's tee shot went 170 yards to the fringe and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
Simpson got a bogey on the 525-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 1 over for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 ninth, Simpson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Simpson to 2 over for the round.
