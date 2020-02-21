Justin Harding hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Harding finished his round tied for 28th at even par; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Thomas and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a 292 yard drive on the 316-yard par-4 first, Harding chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harding to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 506-yard par-4 fourth hole, Harding had a 221 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harding to 3 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 fifth, Harding had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harding to 2 under for the round.

Harding got a bogey on the 525-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Harding to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Harding's 159 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harding to 2 under for the round.

Harding hit his drive 384 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 632-yard par-5 11th. This moved Harding to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 225-yard par-3 13th, Harding missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Harding to 3 under for the round.

On the 497-yard par-4 14th, Harding had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Harding to 1 under for the round.

At the 388-yard par-4 18th, Harding got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Harding to even for the round.