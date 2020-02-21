-
Rory McIlroy comes back from a rocky start in round two of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rory McIlroy rolls in 24-footer for birdie at WGC-MexicoIn the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico, Rory McIlroy sinks a 24-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 17th hole.
Rory McIlroy hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. McIlroy finished his day in 6th at 8 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 382-yard par-4 ninth, Rory McIlroy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rory McIlroy to 1 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the 225-yard par-3 13th green, McIlroy suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McIlroy at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 497-yard par-4 14th hole, McIlroy had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to even-par for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.
At the 172-yard par-3 17th, McIlroy hit a tee shot 140 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.
