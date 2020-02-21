Sung Kang hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Kang finished his round tied for 70th at 10 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

At the 450-yard par-4 10th, Kang got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 225-yard par-3 13th green, Kang suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kang at 2 over for the round.

On the 497-yard par-4 14th, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 3 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kang to 4 over for the round.

At the 172-yard par-3 17th, Kang hit a tee shot 139 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 3 over for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 second hole, Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 2 over for the round.

Kang had a 358-yard drive to the right rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Kang to 3 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 sixth, Kang got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Kang to 5 over for the round.