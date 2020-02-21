In his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Brandt Snedeker hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Snedeker finished his round tied for 49th at 3 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

Brandt Snedeker got a bogey on the 316-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brandt Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 387-yard par-4 second, Snedeker chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 625-yard par-5 sixth hole, Snedeker hit an approach shot from 99 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Snedeker hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Snedeker at even for the round.

On the 525-yard par-4 eighth, Snedeker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

At the 225-yard par-3 13th, Snedeker hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to even-par for the round.

Snedeker hit his tee at the green on the 172-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Snedeker's 132 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.