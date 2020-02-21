-
Marc Leishman shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Marc Leishman's short game leads to birdie at WGC-MexicoIn the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico, Marc Leishman gets up-and-down from near the cart path to make birdie at the par-4 1st hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Marc Leishman hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Leishman finished his round tied for 44th at 2 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 10th hole, Leishman had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.
At the 403-yard par-4 16th, Leishman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Leishman to even for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 316-yard par-4 first, Leishman chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Leishman's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
