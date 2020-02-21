-
Rafa Cabrera Bello finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rafa Cabrera Bello hits flagstick to set up birdie at WGC-MexicoIn the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Rafa Cabrera Bello hits the flagstick with his 57-yard approach and stops his ball 2 feet from the cup at the par-4 2nd hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his round tied for 30th at even par; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
Cabrera Bello got a bogey on the 316-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Cabrera Bello's 178 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 under for the round.
On the 497-yard par-4 14th, Cabrera Bello had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.
At the 388-yard par-4 18th, Cabrera Bello got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cabrera Bello to even-par for the round.
