Chez Reavie hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 42nd at 2 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th, Reavie had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to even for the round.

On the 316-yard par-4 first Reavie hit his tee shot 314 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 186-yard par-3 third, Reavie missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Reavie to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 506-yard par-4 fourth hole, Reavie had a 198 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 sixth hole, Reavie reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Reavie's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 111 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.