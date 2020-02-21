Louis Oosthuizen hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Oosthuizen finished his round tied for 12th at 3 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 13th, Oosthuizen's tee shot went 238 yards to the left rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Oosthuizen had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to even for the round.

On the par-4 second, Oosthuizen's 135 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 fifth hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Oosthuizen hit his next to the left rough. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 sixth. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Oosthuizen's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 110 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 ninth hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to even-par for the round.