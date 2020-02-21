Shaun Norris hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Norris finished his round tied for 36th at 1 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 316-yard par-4 first, Norris had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norris to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 387-yard par-4 second hole, Norris had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norris to even for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 sixth hole, Norris reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norris to 1 under for the round.

After a 347 yard drive on the 632-yard par-5 11th, Norris chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norris to 2 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 13th, Norris's tee shot went 215 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 497-yard par-4 14th hole, Norris chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Norris to 2 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 15th, Norris chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norris to 3 under for the round.