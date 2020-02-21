Lucas Glover hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Glover finished his round tied for 43rd at 2 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 316-yard par-4 first Glover hit his tee shot 311 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 fifth, Glover got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Glover to 2 over for the round.

At the 625-yard par-5 sixth, Glover got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Glover to 2 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 10th, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 5 over for the round.

After a 346 yard drive on the 632-yard par-5 11th, Glover chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 4 over for the round.

At the 225-yard par-3 13th, Glover hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 3 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th, Glover had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Glover to 2 over for the round.