Bubba Watson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Watson finished his round tied for 12th at 3 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 450-yard par-4 10th hole, Watson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.

At the 497-yard par-4 14th, Watson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Watson to even for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th, Watson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Watson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watson to even-par for the round.

Watson got a bogey on the 316-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watson to 1 over for the round.

Watson had a 351-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 387-yard par-4 second. This moved Watson to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 fifth hole, Watson had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watson to 1 over for the round.