In his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Graeme McDowell hit 11 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. McDowell finished his day in 66th at 8 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 9 under.

At the 450-yard par-4 10th, McDowell got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved McDowell to 2 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 13th, McDowell hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McDowell at 3 over for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 15th, McDowell chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 2 over for the round.

McDowell got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to 3 over for the round.

At the 172-yard par-3 17th, McDowell hit a tee shot 144 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to 2 over for the round.

At the 388-yard par-4 18th, McDowell's tee shot went 273 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 34 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his approach went 93 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved McDowell to 3 over for the round.

At the 316-yard par-4 first, McDowell's tee shot went 273 yards to the fairway bunker, his third shot went 65 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved McDowell to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, McDowell's 126 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 3 over for the round.

On the 525-yard par-4 eighth, McDowell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 ninth hole, McDowell had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McDowell to 3 over for the round.